Alison Sweeney marks Hallmark movie milestone with This Time Each Year Christmas film

Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney marks a major milestone with her Hallmark family this week.

After spending 20 years playing Sami Brady on Days, Alison has earned a whole new crop of fans thanks to her career on the Hallmark channel.

In 2013, Alison made her Hallmark debut in the film Second Chance, where she worked with Greg Vaughan, who plays her on-screen twin brother Eric on Days.

Fast forward over ten years, and Alison is celebrating her 30th movie for the Hallmark franchise.

It’s perfect that the flick is a Christmas movie helping kick off Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas festivities.

Ahead of the premiere of This Time Each Year, the actress reflected on hitting a milestone with the Hallmark franchise.

Speaking with People, Alison spilled that she didn’t even realize that This Time Each Year was the one that had her reaching a major milestone.

“When they told me, I was shocked. I did not think it was 30 movies, so that’s amazing and exciting. I’m so proud of, especially that it’s This Time Each Year, because it shows the evolution of my experience and my relationship at Hallmark and the growth that Hallmark has shown through the last decade,” she expressed to the outlet.

The actress also gushed about kicking off Countdown to Christmas. Over the years, she has been part of the event but never really helped launch it.

Alison hasn’t just made her mark on Hallmark and Hallmark Mystery with holiday films. She’s known for playing Hannah Swensen in the A Hannah Swensen Mystery series, which aired its tenth film earlier this month.

Chronicle Mysteries is another franchise Alison has been part of, starring six of those films. Most recently, Alison added The Wedding Veil trilogy to her list of credits, with six movies in that franchise, too.

Alison Sweeney teases This Time Each Year

On Thursday, October 24, Alison stars as Lauren McCall, who is estranged from her husband Kevin (Niall Matter). The couple is trying to navigate co-parenting their son at Christmas when Lauren’s mother decides to visit.

In true Hallmark fashion, the twist is that Lauren hasn’t told her mom that she and Kevin are separated. Lauren enlists him to pretend they are still together for the holiday.

“I love these people. They’re so amazing, and they’re funny, and they’re outrageous. I think it’s going to really draw the audience in and make you feel for these people,” Alison shared with People magazine.

This Time Each Year adds a new element to the holiday film, with Kevin focusing on his sobriety, something Hallmark has never addressed in its movies. It’s something Alison is very proud of since the issue is something so many people deal with this time of year.

Alison Sweeney has been booked and busy with her Hallmark career. However, she’s carved out time to come back to Days of our Lives in 2025 for an extended.

The hit Peacock soap celebrates its 60th anniversary in November 2025 and will also pay tribute to Drake Hogestyn, who passed away last month.

This Time Each Year premieres on Thursday, October 24, at 8/7c on Hallmark Mystery.