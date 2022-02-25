Alicia Witt’s parents Robert and Diane Witt’s cause of death revealed

Alicia Witt in the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas Tree Lane. A coroner has released a cause of death for her parents, Robert and Diane, who were discovered in their Massachusetts home in December. Pic credit: Crown Media

It’s two months since the parents of actor and musician Alicia Witt were discovered in their Massachusetts home by police, having tragically passed away.

A local coroner has declared the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, as the result of “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold.

Cardiac dysrhythmia (also called arrhythmia) is an abnormal rhythm of the heartbeat. It can be fatal if left untreated, according to American Heart Association.

According to multiple reports, neighbors have said the Witts had been living in a home without a working furnace. Police found space heaters in the house but did not find a build-up of toxic gases. The temperature had dropped to 15 degrees the night before the couple was found.

Witt has not yet commented on her parents’ cause of death. In January, she posted a message on social media in an effort to dispel some of the rumors that had been circulating.

“My parents were not penniless,” she wrote. “They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices — choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could — in all the ways they would let me.”

According to documents obtained by the Telegram & Gazette, an ice storm in 2008 caused extensive damage to the roof of the Witts’ home. As of 2021, they were still working with their insurance company to get the roof repaired.

More than a decade

In her January post, Witt — who lives in Nashville — said she had not been inside her parents’ home for more than a decade.

“I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move — but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control,” she wrote. “It was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

Unimaginable outcome

According to neighbors, the Witts had stayed inside their home throughout the COVID pandemic. Neighbors also told the local newspaper that Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, were incredibly proud of their son, Ian, and their daughter, Alicia.

A classically trained pianist, Alicia Witt made her on-screen debut in the 1984 movie Dune. She went on to star in the CBS series Cybill and had parts on The Sopranos, Friday Night Lights, and The Walking Dead. She has made several movies for the Hallmark Channel, including A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013), Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014), and Christmas Tree Lane (2020).

In a statement released in December, Witt said she had asked a relative to check on her parents when she couldn’t get in touch with them.

“Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she wrote.