Alexa & Katie isn’t getting a Season 4 or 5 and fans are sobbing at it being canceled

Alexa & Katie won’t continue for Season 4 or 5 and distraught fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss of their favorite Netflix show.

Fans have been mourning on social media since May when Seventeen reported that the beloved Netflix series will end with Season 3, Part 4, which was released on June 13.

Alexa & Katie, a sitcom created by Heather Wordham, follows two high school friends, Alexa (Paris Berelc) — who is diagnosed with cancer –and her best friend Katie (Isabel May).

According to Netflix’s official synopsis:

Paris Berlec and Isabel May speak out

Paris Berlec, who plays Alexa, told Seventeen that she shares fan feelings and that the project was one that she found hard to let go of.

“These final episodes are touching and fulfilling. Thank you for the experience and the memories I will never forget. I am so grateful to have been your Alexa.”

Isabel May also told Seventeen:

“[I’m] so proud of this last season and forever grateful that I was lucky enough to help tell Alexa and Katie’s story. [It’s] a loving farewell.”

Fans are sobbing on social media

Many Alexa & Katie fans took to Twitter to express sadness over the end of the show. Many posted heartfelt, emotional, and touching tributes to the show.

“Gonna start s4 of Alexa & Katie wish me luck. I just know I’ll sob my way through it. I don’t wanna lose them,” one Twitter fan wrote.

“I just finished Alexa & Katie and I wanna sob,” another tweeted.

“I’m gonna miss Alexa & Katie as a show but Katie cooper was my emotional support character? What am I gonna do without her? I already miss her,” a third fan tweeted.

Fans speculate about why the show is ending

Fans have been ruminating about why Netflix axed Alexa & Katie after Season 3, Part 4.

Some fans suggested that the showrunners might have felt that the point where Alexa and Katie part ways and go to college after graduation from high school is the natural point at which to end the story.

Others pointed out that Netflix often ends its show after a few seasons. They say this is part of the streamer’s programming policy and strategy.

An industry insider told Deadline that Netflix has a policy of running shows for only a few seasons to maintain a high turnover.