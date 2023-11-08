Al Roker takes on a new role with a surprising partner

Everyone loves Al Roker. He is America’s most beloved weatherman and is known to all. Try googling “America’s most beloved weatherman” and see who pops up.

Everyone feels like they know him, and his on-screen presence instantly puts viewers at ease. And more importantly, America misses him when he is not on the air.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Al Roker was seriously ill last year and lost a great deal of time at work.

Al had blood clots in his legs and lungs and had to undergo a long surgery and an even longer recovery process.

His co-workers on Today and the viewers at home all breathed a sigh of relief when he was well enough to return to predicting our weather.

It makes sense then that everyone wonders when he will retire. He has told People that he is “glad to be alive.”

Al has a new role with his wife, Deborah Roberts

Al announced that he and his wife, Deborah, will work together soon as co-hosts. He and Deborah will attend and co-host the 2023 Impact Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on November 8, 2023.

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995. Deborah is almost as well known as Al. She is an American news journalist who worked on 20/20 and Dateline NBC.

According to care.org, “We want to celebrate our drumbeat of life, creating excitement, shared experiences, and an unforgettable night.”

The organization honors Radhika Jones, the Vanity Fair editor-in-chief, with the CARE Impact Award for Visionary Leadership.

Al Roker has his own entertainment company, Al Roker Entertainment. Their official X (formerly Twitter) account shared the news as well.

THRILLED to announce @alroker will be co-hosting the 2023 @CARE #ImpactAwards Nov. 8 to celebrate the drumbeat of life and the power we have to uplift communities everywhere! 🧡

Tix + Info: https://t.co/RpDRoCb9u5 pic.twitter.com/uxxs5zvTVy — Al Roker Entertainment (@AlRokerEnt) November 6, 2023

Al Roker Entertainment says of Care.org, “CARE works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice, placing women and girls in the center because they know that we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities.”

Al shares his thoughts on his latest birthday

Al took to Instagram in August to share a video of him taking a walk. He shared with his fans just how grateful he was to be alive.

“I’m so grateful,” he began. He started listing everyone he was grateful for, including “Deborah for getting me out of the hospital.”

He ends the video by telling his fans to “Take care. Have a great Sunday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) Everyone is glad Al is feeling better and is looking forward to the holiday season with his family.

Today airs weekdays at 7/6c on NBC.