A Million Little Things preview: Eddie plays the handicap card, Danny gets bullied

A Million Little Things returns to ABC on December 10 with the Season 3 episode called Letting Go.

As seen in the preview, Eddie continues to struggle without the use of his legs but keeps it real after Darcy arrives for his physical therapy session. She is obviously hard on this foe who isn’t her friend since he cheated on her best friend with Delilah.

That situation has been over for a good while, but Darcy has a long memory and doesn’t seem to be okay with him until Eddie talks to her. He comes right out and says that if Katherine can forgive him, then maybe she can as well. Darcy considers that option.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Danny is being bullied on A Million Little Things

Also during Season 3, Episode 3 of A Million Little Things, Danny Dixon seems as if he is being bullied at school. The audience learns this because Gary grabs Danny’s cell while his mom gets ready to go on a long trip to France with her ailing father.

Gary reads a text that came into Danny’s phone as he holds it hostage.

“I’d kill myself, too, if you were my son,” the person on the other end wrote.

This was not okay with the older guy who was there to help his friend’s son get a handle on what to do.

Read More A Million Little Things recap: The problem with Eddie

Katherine investigates Eddie’s accident on A Million Little Things

Also on tap for Thursday’s episode, Katherine’s assistant talks to her about why Eddie may have been run down. Rome gets angry when a stranger doesn’t do the right thing about his dog’s poop and Maggie is still at Oxford, learning about all things British as she may or may not be smitten with her roommate, Jamie.

Following is the official ABC synopsis for Letting Go:

“Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school.”

The A Million Little Things cast includes David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Grace Park (Katherine Saville), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Stephanie Szostak (Delilah Dixon), Floriana Lima (Darcy Cooper), Tristan Byon (Theo Saville), Lizzy Greene (Sophie Dixon), and Chance Hurstfield (Danny Dixon).

Guest stars on this week’s episode are Chris Geere (Jamie), Sam Pancake (Carter), Gerard Plunkett (Reverend Stewart), Nikiva Dionne (Shanice Williamson), Jeffrey Joseph (Dr. Heller), Ryan Mah as Clark, and Jaiven Natt as Tyler.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.