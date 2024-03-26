9-1-1: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei guests stars in first look at crossover

Joey Graziadei’s time handing out roses on The Bachelor may be over, but he won’t be leaving the Bachelor Mansion behind for long.

During the long-drawn-out full-night The Bachelor Season 28 finale event, ABC confirmed that the recently-teased crossover with 9-1-1 will air early next month.

That’s not all: We also got a first look at Graziadei outside the mansion.

If we take the short and sweet promo at face value, the episode seems to take place on the opening night of The Bachelor, during which one contestant has suffered a medical emergency.

Our best guess is that this contestant will have tried to do something eye-catching to get their attention and, potentially, the coveted first impression.

Sometimes, crossovers can fall flat, but Graziadei turns in a convincing performance in this short teaser as he wonders whether the mystery woman will be safe.

9-1-1 is gearing up for a big crossover with The Bachelor

We don’t see much of the 9-1-1 series regulars in the footage because ABC wants to tease fans about this big episode’s setting — Bachelor Mansion.

Of course, this episode will air in the aftermath of the Poseidon-esque three-part 9-1-1 season 7 premiere, so we’re sure it will scale back the drama in favor of having a more light-hearted installment.

A high-octane scripted series crossing over with an unscripted dating format is a choice, but if it pans out well, it’s a great way to promote both shows.

ABC found success in the past by featuring the American idol judges on an episode of The Rookie, so we probably shouldn’t rule out more crossovers unless 9-1-1 x The Bachelor doesn’t get the attention the network expects.

There should be plenty of comical moments as the 9-1-1 ensemble reacts to being at the iconic mansion.

Joey Graziadei made a big choice on The Bachelor finale

In other Bachelor Nation news, Graziadei made his choice on Monday’s finale, vowing to spend his life with Kelsey Anderson in one of the most predictable finales in franchise history.

The Bachelor Season 28 has struggled to break out of The Golden Bachelor‘s shadow, fueling fan demands for more aged-up iterations of the show.

Thankfully, we’re getting The Golden Bachelorette, but the finale announced who would be the next Bachelorette.

That honor goes to Jenn Tran, who is making history as the franchise’s first Asian American lead.

9-1-1’s crossover with The Bachelor will air on ABC on Thursday, April 6, at 8/7c.