9-1-1 spoilers: Who derails Buck and Tommy’s first date?

9-1-1 kicked off a big storyline this week with Buck (Oliver Stark) sharing a kiss with Tommy (Louis Ferrigno Jr.).

The kiss they shared at the end of 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 4 was a shocker because the episode hinted at Buck having feelings for Eddie (Ryan Guzman).

Oliver has confirmed in several interviews since the episode aired that Buck will be exploring his sexuality this season.

In a newly released promo shared by ABC, we see Buck and Tommy on their first date, but it doesn’t go to plan.

Eddie somehow shows up at the same location, and the date seems destined to take an awkward turn because the firefighter will undoubtedly question why his two best friends are out without him.

Will Buck open up to Eddie about his new romance, or will he and Tommy keep it on the down low until they establish whether there is a genuine connection between them?

“Buck navigates new feelings” is all ABC teased about the episode, so beyond the promo and that little nugget of information, we’ll have to watch the episode in its entirety to get the whole picture.

Buck was interested in Tommy after seeing his heroic efforts in action to save Athena and everyone trapped on a capsized ship in the ocean at the end of the three-part season premiere.

You don’t navigate a helicopter through a storm to find the remnants of a ship in the middle of the ocean and not be deemed a hero.

9-1-1 was saved by ABC

9-1-1 moved to ABC earlier this year after FOX canceled it following its sixth season.

The good news is that ABC quickly renewed 9-1-1 for Season 8 because of its impressive initial ratings, keeping it on the air through the 2024-25 season.

The most recent episode also included a super-cool crossover with The Bachelor, which featured Joey Graziadei and Jesse Palmer in shock when a fan glued herself to the driveway outside Bachelor Mansion.

It was a choice, but it was the type of crossover that was beneficial to both shows because it felt organic.

Sometimes, crossovers fall flat because they’re gimmicky, but it was well-thought-out and necessary to the story of both shows.

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.