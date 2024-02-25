9-1-1 fans are worried about Athena after a new teaser shows her on sinking ship

Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) has been through a lot throughout the first six seasons of 9-1-1.

Seriously, it’s like the writers are purposefully dragging the character through the wringer for the sake of entertainment.

A new teaser for 9-1-1 Season 7 recently went live, and we can confidently say it won’t change anytime soon.

The footage picks up with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) answering the phone at work and learning about the emergencies everyone is going through.

Things take a dramatic turn when we see her telling Chimney (Kenneth Choi) that the cruise ship Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) are on has gone missing.

As he is left reeling from the news, the action shifts to the ship, which we see in the ocean before disaster strikes.

Disaster strikes for Athena and Bobby on a cruise ship

An explosion kicks off, leaving Bobby in a desperate quest to find his wife.

“My wife, where is she?” Bobby yells at the captain.

“Saving the ship,” the captain yells back, and something tells us he’s preparing to make a quick getaway instead of helping the people aboard the vessel.

We then see Athena going through to the depths of the ship, well aware that, once again, her life is on the line.

Athena is thoughtful and is the type of person to put other people before her, and that’s exactly what she’s doing on the ship.

Fans are tired of Athena constantly in danger

Fans took to social media to sound off on the shocking footage because they are fearful for Athena’s life as the show returns.

A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) is unsure how Athena is “going to get out of there.”

I don't know how Athena is going to get out of there… https://t.co/J355FHM6fU — Maria ✨ '9-1-1' (@xEme23x) February 24, 2024

We’re right there with them.

After everything Athena has been through, killing her off while taking a vacation she didn’t want to take in the first place would be a cruel way for the creatives to do it.

But nothing will shock us with 9-1-1 nowadays.

Another fan begged for Athena to “stay with us.”

ATHENA STAY WITH US! pic.twitter.com/AFkVIxiERu — 9-1-1 | Athena Nash✨// Bathena🙈 // 18 Days (@Thenasluvisland) February 24, 2024

Another fan took issue with the creatives for putting Athena in this position in the first place.

Hopefully, this will be the last time she’s put in this position.

Seriously, give her a break.

only 9-1-1 would have athena grant nash be scared of going on a cruise and then have that cruise be taken over by terrorists…why the hell do they hate her so much pic.twitter.com/gIOW3sZYYr — BassettBlog (@BlogBassett) February 18, 2024

When does 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere?

9-1-1 is set to return on Thursday, March 14, at 8/7c, but it will be airing on ABC this time.

After six seasons on FOX, the network canceled it amid soaring costs, leaving ABC to pick up the pieces.

The good news? The promotion has been insanely good, so this could be one of the show’s most-watched seasons.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres Thursday, March 14, at 8/7c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Hulu.