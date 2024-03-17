9-1-1 and The Bachelor crossover confirmed — Here’s what we know

Is there such a thing as too much exposure?

After going all out in the promotional campaign for 9-1-1’s move from FOX, ABC has a compelling new way to promote the show on the horizon.

According to People, the series is headed to Bachelor Mansion from The Bachelor.

While we doubt there will be any faces from the hit dating format, the mansion is the setting for some of the series’ biggest events, so that alone is pretty cool.

“There’s a really fun emergency, and it’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show,” 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark told the outlet.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

What will happen in the 9-1-1 and The Bachelor crossover?

Details about what brings the first responders to the mansion are being kept under wraps, but the first photo shared by the outlet shows a hosed-off driveway, signaling that the emergency will happen on opening night as the women arrive to find the man of their dreams.

It’s easy to assume there will be a fire, but given the number of different emergencies we’ve witnessed on 9-1-1, anything can happen.

9-1-1 has had increased promotion since ending its run on FOX to move to the Disney-owned ABC.

The seventh season recently premiered with a Poseidon-like explosion on a cruise liner that set the stage for a chilling next couple of episodes as the storyline kicks into high gear.

ABC has yet to comment on the crossover, but there’s a good chance there will be plenty of teasers in the lead-up to the big event.

Who wouldn’t want to watch this type of crossover?

American Idol and The Rookie previously staged a crossover

ABC is no stranger to crossovers between its scripted and unscripted offerings, with The Rookie and American Idol doing the same thing a couple of years ago.

The network is utilizing some unique strategies to promote its shows, but we hope this crossover doesn’t feel like a gimmick because that would break the immersion.

Given that we’re reaching the end of Joey Graziadei’s dramatic season as the person breaking hearts and handing out roses, perhaps we’ll get a tease about an upcoming show in that universe.

Graziadei recently admitted he’s falling in love with two women, which caught viewers’ attention, so maybe his season doesn’t need any more drama.

The Bachelor airs on ABC on Mondays at 8/7c. 9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.