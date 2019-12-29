Willie Amos attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend Rosita York in dramatic car chase: Obsession Dark Desires investigates

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Single mom, Rosita York ended her relationship with Willie Amos in April 2016, she succeeded in getting a protective order against her now ex-boyfriend. However, he continued to harass and threaten her; one day, he attempted to make good on his threats.

Just four months after the break-up, Rosita was driving her daughter to her mother’s house in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when she was alerted to Amos driving behind her in pursuit. He rammed her car a couple of times and shot out her rear windscreen.

When both vehicles crashed, Amos, in full view of neighbors and other motorists, crawled from his car and shot Rosita three times. At this point, Rosita curled up into the fetal position and played dead. Amos approached her and shot her again in the back at close range. He then stomped on her face and fled. He was quickly apprehended.

Rosita survived the ordeal, but spent 29 days in the hospital and suffered permanent injuries, which included permanent scarring and restricted movement.

At his trial, Amos maintained that he had not wanted to kill Rosita, merely to injure her, but jurors heard how he had threatened to kill her only two days prior to the incident. Your days are numbered he had told the victim. Prosecutors argued that the only reason he didn’t shoot her more times was that Rosita had played dead.

This was not Amos’s first attempted murder charge; he was convicted in 1995 of shooting a teen in the back nine times. He served 20 years of a 45 sentence for that particular crime.

Willie Amos was sentenced to spend at least 46 years in prison for the attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Get the details on the case on Obsession: Dark Desires at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.