What happened to Patricia Viola? Mysterious death in Bogota, NJ, highlighted on ID’s Missing Valentine

Missing Valentine on Investigation Discovery spotlights the death of Patricia Viola. Pic credit: Family Photo

The death of stay-at-home mom Patricia Viola features on Investigation Discovery’s Missing Valentine tonight — as the show delves deeper into what happened to her.

On the morning of February 13, 2001, the 42-year-old sent her children off to school before leaving her home in Bogota, New Jersey.

Patricia suffered from epilepsy and was unable to drive after having an intense seizure; therefore, she had to walk two blocks to volunteer at the Bixby School library.

When she returned to her home three hours later, she listened to a voicemail left by her mother.

At about 1:30pm that same day, Patricia left her house again without her wallet, keys, and purse, and she never returned.



James said he initially thought his wife was out shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift at the mall but when the day turned to night, he knew something was wrong and alerted police.



Bogota police initiated a city-wide search for her, but Patricia’s whereabouts remained unknown.

In July 2002, human remains were found on a beach in Rockaway, Queens, but it wasn’t until 10 years later that the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the skeletal remains as Patricia.



The Bogota Police Department stated that they were unable to determine how Patricia died as only part of her remains were found.

Her disappearance led to Patricia’s Law, which enforces police officers to accept a missing person’s report and immediately begin an investigation.



Patricia’s death remains unsolved. If you have information about the case, officials ask that you contact your local police department.



