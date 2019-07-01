The unsolved murder of Norma Luobikis is featured in the latest episode of Breaking Homicide on Investigation Discovery.

When Lucille Luobikis was unable to locate her daughter by phone on September 26, 1996, she went to her home in the 2200 block of East Country Club Drive in Glendora, California, and found her dead inside.

The 57-year-old Pomona High School teacher had been stabbed to death, and police officials suspected her killer was someone she knew as there was no sign of forced entry.

Investigators said the suspect had to have known their way around Luobikis’ house considering how dark it was outside at the time of the murder, and nothing in the home was out of place.

Glendora police believe it was a robbery turned homicide because Luobikis’ vehicle was missing, as well as other items in her home. Luobikis was known to many as a kind-hearted individual, and as a result of that, she may have been taken advantage of.

The person or persons responsible for Luobikis’ murder remains unknown, but officials later suspected a woman named Debbie of witnessing the stabbing, but they have yet to locate her and question her about the killing.

Luobikis’ murder remains an open investigation.

Private investigator Derrick Levasseur is currently on the case in hopes of finding out what happened to Norma Luobikis and why.

Breaking Homicide — The Killer In My Bed, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.