The unsolved murder of Bonny Lee Bakley is spotlighted in the latest episode of 20/20 On ID Investigates on Investigation Discovery.

Bonny, 44, married her tenth husband, actor Robert Blake who was known for his role on the 70s detective TV show Baretta, in 2000, but the marriage came to an abrupt and tragic end after several months when she was found murdered inside their vehicle.

On May 4, 2001, Robert had taken Bonny to dinner at Vitello’s Restaurant on Tujunga Avenue in Studio City, California. As they were leaving the restaurant, Robert said he forgot his revolver and went back inside the restaurant to retrieve it, while Bonny waited in the car.

When Robert returned, he found his wife dead, lying in a pool of blood. She had been shot in the head at close range with a World War II-era Walther P-38 that was later found in a dumpster.

Although there were no witnesses, DNA, or any other evidence linking Robert to his wife’s death, he was arrested one year later, on April 18, 2002, on charges of first-degree murder, and he was facing life in prison.

He was exonerated in 2005 as a jury determined there was a lack of evidence in the case, and this led to Bonny’s murder case turning cold.

20/20 on ID Investigates — Robert Blake, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.