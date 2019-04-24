The latest episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery features the murders of Tom and Jill Estes, who were allegedly the last victims of serial killer Nicholas Sheley.

On June 29, 2008, Tom and Jill, both 54, who were high school sweethearts from Sherwood, Arkansas, traveled to Missouri and attended a graduation party in St. Louis. When the couple, along with their dog, returned to their room at Comfort Inn in Festus, they were purportedly beaten to death by Sheley outside of the hotel.

Their bodies were said to have been loaded onto the back of a truck belonging to a 65-year-old man in Galesburg, Illinois, who Sheley had murdered earlier. Tom and Jill’s remains were then dumped behind a nearby gas station.

Officers with the Festus Police Department were called to the hotel after guests found Tom and Jill’s blood-covered dog wandering around the parking lot.

Tom and Jill’s bodies were found four days later when police officers followed a blood trail leading to the gas station. Police also uncovered the remains of five of Sheley’s victims.

Following a nationwide hunt for Sheley, he was arrested on July 1, 2008 outside of a bar in Illinois. He was tried and convicted of murdering of six people, not including Tom and Jill, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Sheley was not charged with murdering Tom and Jill and their surviving relatives were disappointed the death sentence was taken off the table.

See No Evil — The Blood Trail, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.