Tiffanie Adams was murdered by her step-brother, Johnus Orr. The latest episode of Grave Mysteries on Investigation Discovery spotlights this distressing case.

On December 30, 2014, police officers were dispatched to a cornfield in Sullivan County, Indiana, after receiving a call from a farmer who reported seeing a body.

The body was later identified as Adams, who was eight months pregnant with a baby boy.

Adams, 20, was reported missing on November 7, 2014.

An autopsy revealed Adams’ cause of death was strangulation, and her unborn baby died as a result of her death.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said he believed that on the day Adams went missing, Orr borrowed a vehicle to pick her up. He drove to the area where her body was found and strangled her to death with her jacket.

Two months before the murder, Orr filed a protective order against Adams. He claimed she was harassing him and accusing him of raping her in the past.

However, police are unsure if that was a motive for killing Adams.

Cell phone records placed Orr at the scene of the crime, where there appeared to have been a struggle between Adams and her assailant.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Orr claimed he had nothing to do with Adams’ murder, but after a week-long trial in 2016, a jury found him guilty of killing his step-sister and her unborn child.

He was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Grave Mysteries — Fatal Family Secrets, airs at 9:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.