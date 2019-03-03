Serial killer John Wayne Gacy is featured in the latest episode of Evil Lives Here on Investigation Discovery.

In 1964, Gacy lived with his wife and two children in Iowa where he managed his father-in-law’s Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants.

However, his ordinary life took a seemingly twisted turn when he was arrested in 1968 and was found guilty of raping one of his male employees.

His wife divorced him after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After serving 18 months of his sentence at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, Gacy was granted parole with 12 months probation.

Between 1972 and 1978, Gacy lived in Norwood Park Township, Illinois, and made a living by dressing up as Pogo the Clown for charitable events, parades, and children’s parties.

Gacy once again portrayed the good guy persona, but it all came crumbling down when he became under suspicion in 1978 when 15-year-old Robert Piest went missing.

Cook County police said Gacy was the last person seen with Piest. The teen was spotted leaving with Gacy for a job interview, but he never returned.

When investigators searched Gacy’s house, they discovered the bodies of 33 young men and boys buried inside his home and in his yard.

Police said the victims were lured to his home, where he raped and strangled them to death.

Gacy was arrested and charged with murder. He pled not guilty by reason of insanity.

In 1980, after a jury deliberated for an hour and 45 minutes, they found Gacy guilty, and he later received the death penalty.

After spending 14 years on death row at the Menard Correctional Center and filing multiple appeals, which were denied, Gacy was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, at the Stateville Prison.

Evil Lives Here — My Infamous Brother, airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.