Diabolical on Investigation Discovery features the case of Ramsay Scrivo, who was murdered and dismembered by his mother, Donna Scrivo.

Donna was a registered nurse who lived with her 32-year-old son in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. On January 27, 2014, she called the local police and reported her son missing. She said he left their condo and never returned.

Just a few days later, his dismembered body was found inside five garbage bags that were scattered across the city. A saw was also found inside one of the bags.

An autopsy determined that Ramsay died from a combination of strangulation and a lethal dose of Xanax. Officials believe he was killed two days before he was reported missing.

An investigation revealed that several residents in the area saw a woman in a gray or tan SUV dumping garbage bags on the side of the road. A UPS driver later came forward and told police that the SUV belonged to Donna.

When investigators questioned Donna, she told them that an armed, masked man murdered her son before dismembering his body. She said he then held her hostage for five days, but police didn’t buy her story as a coke bottle with her DNA on it was found next to Ramsay’s severed head.

She was arrested and booked into the Macomb County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and mutilation and removal of a body.

Although a motive for the murder is unknown, prosecutors said Donna drugged her son before she strangled, burned, and cut his body in 14 pieces.

In 2015, Donna was found guilty of murdering her son. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Diabolical — Control Freak, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.