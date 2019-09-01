Rahna Fahringer was shot multiple times and held hostage at her home by her abusive ex-boyfriend, Terrance Abel— 30 Hours Of Hell on Investigation Discovery spotlights the case.

At around 1:30 pm on November 30, 2012, police officers were dispatched to a home at 528 Jefferson Avenue in Brunswick, Ohio, after receiving a 911 call from a man claiming his brother, Abel, 39, was going to his former girlfriend’s house to kill her.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, Abel had already broken into Fahringer’s home through the back door, shot her in the leg with a 9mm handgun after showing her an order of protection she filed following their break up.

He then barricaded the home and held Fahringer hostage in her bedroom. Police surrounded the house and evacuated everyone in the neighborhood as a safety precaution.

A hostage negotiator spoke to Abel over the phone, pleading with him to let Fahringer go, but he refused.

While Fahringer was laying injured on the bed, she also pleaded with him to let her live. She said she had two children, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who were at school at the time, who needed their mother.

According to Abel’s mother, Cynthia, he was heartbroken after his relationship with Fahringer had ended. He told his mother that he couldn’t live without her.

After 30 hours, SWAT negotiators convinced Abel to let them inside the home to bring them food. As they handed him the items, law enforcement officers Tased him, but he didn’t immediately go down.

The SWAT team then opened fire. That’s when Abel shot at Fahringer, striking her in both hands as she tried to cover her head.

Abel was killed in the shooting.

Fahringer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she underwent multiple surgeries. She suffered nerve damage to her right hand, and her thumb and fibula were shattered.

Although Fahringer made a good recovery physically, in the aftermath of the attack she told the press that it would take longer to recover mentally.

30 Hours In Hell airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.