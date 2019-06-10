Mysterious Death of Robin Pope featured on Breaking Homicide

The mysterious death of Robin Pope is featured in the latest episode of Breaking Homicide on Investigation Discovery.

On March 1, 2013, Robin was reported missing by her estranged husband, Wayne Pope. He told officers that when she went to the home they shared on Beech Drive in Kent, Maryland, to collect some of her belongings, he left because his attorney suggested they shouldn’t be alone.

51-year-old Robin and her husband had separated after he found out she was having an affair with her gym instructor, who was engaged to another woman.

When Wayne returned to the home, he told police he noticed her vehicle was still parked outside with her purse, keys, and cell phone inside, but Robin was missing and so was her dog, Bella, who had been staying with him.

Police officers with the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office searched for Robin for weeks, but she was nowhere to be found. However, Bella’s body was found less than 24 hours after the search began, on the rocks near the water.

The search for Robin came to an end on March 23 of that same year when a fisherman and his daughter discovered Robin’s decomposed body floating in the Chesapeake Bay.

Her remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to find out the cause of death, but the pathologist was unable to determine how Robin died. They stated that she may have drowned because there was water found in her lungs.

Investigators said there was evidence indicating that Robin did not go into the water voluntarily as she was found wearing high heels.

Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson said Robin’s husband agreed to take a polygraph test. He said Wayne showed up, but before they could administer the test, he walked out of the lobby.

No one has been charged in Robin’s death, but an investigation remains open.

