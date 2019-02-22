Rex Allan Krebs abducted and murdered two 20-year-old college students, Rachel Newhouse and Aundria Crawford. Mystery in San Luis Obispo on Investigation Discovery spotlights the case.

On the night of November 12, 1998, Newhouse was walking home from a restaurant in San Luis Obispo, California, when she was violently attacked by Krebs, a convicted sex offender, as she was crossing the Jennifer Street Bridge.

Krebs wore a Halloween mask and dragged her by her hair to an abandoned area down the street from his house in Avila Valley, where he hog-tied, raped, and murdered her before burying her body in a shallow grave.

Crawford was also abducted, hog-tied, raped, and later murdered before she was buried a few yards from Krebs home.

Krebs later confessed to the murders.

On April 23, 1999, he led police officials to their bodies.

At the time of the murders, Krebs was 33 and had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 15 years.

In the late 1980s, Krebs broke into a home in Grover Beach and raped a woman. He returned to her home 10 days later and attacked her with a screwdriver, severing a tendon in her hand.

He was convicted of the crime and was sentenced to 20 years, but after serving half his sentence, he was released on parole.

In July 2001, Krebs was found guilty of the murder, kidnapping, and rape of Newhouse and Crawford.

He was sentenced to death.

Mystery in San Luis Obispo airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.