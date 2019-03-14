By Angelica N. Sumter

The murders of Kenneth Joseph and Lakeitha Joseph by Horatio Johnson, involving Brittany Martin are featured in the latest episode of Killing Time on Investigation Discovery.

When relatives were unable to reach 34-year-old Kenneth and his wife, Lakeitha, 29, by cell phone on February 19, 2014, they went to their home in the 500 block of Homewood Place in Reserve, Louisiana, to retrieve the van they borrowed.

Family members were shocked to uncover that Kenneth and Lakeitha were nowhere to be found and their home had been left unlocked and it had been ransacked.

That’s when they reported the couple missing.

Eight days later, the van Kenneth borrowed from his sister was found abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, covered in blood.

At around 12:45 pm on March 10, 2014, officers with the New Orleans Police Department were dispatched to the Intracoastal Waterway after receiving a call about a bloated body floating in the water.

The body was later identified as Lakeitha.

Kenneth’s body was recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway two weeks later.

An autopsy determined the Reserve couple were intentionally drowned.

An investigation revealed that Johnson and Kenneth were cousins and business partners, who got into an argument over money on February 18, 2014.

Kenneth and Lakeitha met up with Johnson and his girlfriend, Martin, at the Metairie recording studio, where they were brutally beaten by Johnson.

Police said Johnson tied a 30-pound kettlebell exercise weight to Kenneth and Lakeitha’s feet before throwing them off a 100-feet Chalmette bridge and into the Intracoastal Waterway.

Johnson and Martin were arrested after a surveillance camera at a Walmart in Kenner captured the pair buying two kettlebells and two nylon ropes with Martin’s credit card.

Martin, a former correctional officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but after she pled guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, they were dropped.

During the trial, she testified that she had nothing to do with the murders as she did not know of what was transpiring.

Martin admitted to driving Johnson to the bridge where he threw the Reserve couple from.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended.

On August 31, 2017, a jury deliberated for two hours before finding Johnson guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Killing Time — The Bodies In The Water, airs at 10:00 pm on Investigation Discovery.