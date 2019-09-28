The murders of Jacob Feichtner, Katherine Rosby, and Bruce Anderson by Terrance Hough Jr. is featured in the latest episode of Fear Thy Neighbor on Investigation Discovery.

At around 11 pm on July 4, 2007, Feichtner, 24, and a few of his friends went to his father’s house on Sky Lane Drive in Cleveland, Ohio, where they spent several hours setting off fireworks.

Shortly after midnight, Hough—a former firefighter who lived next door to Feichtner—became so angry about the noise Feichtner and his friends were making that he walked over there with a .40 caliber Beretta semi-automatic handgun to confront them.

Feichtner was standing in the driveway when Hough told him that he wasn’t going to be making any more noises.

When Feichtner asked what he was going to do about it, Hough shot him once in the chest, causing him to fall. As he lay injured on the ground, Hough shot him two more times in the chest.

Hough continued shooting, striking four of Feichtner’s friends: Katherine Rosby, Bruce Anderson, Katherine Nicholas, and Donald Walsh.

Feichtner, Rosby, and Anderson were killed, but Nicholas and Walsh survived.

An off-duty police officer, Joseph Bovenzi, was in the area at the time of the shooting and opted to go over there and check it out.

When he arrived at the scene, residents directed him to Hough’s home where Bovenzi found him sitting at the dinner table.

Hough admitted to shooting his neighbor and his friends. He then asked if they’d died before telling the officer that he’d snapped.

He was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of aggravated murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Following a 30-day trial in 2008, a jury deliberated for seven hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

Hough was sentenced to life in prison.

He later appealed his murder conviction, claiming that there were errors during his trial, but it was denied in 2010.

Fear Thy Neighbor — Fireworks On Fury Lane, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.