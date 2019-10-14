The murders of Chip Northup and Claudia Maupin by Daniel William Marsh are highlighted in the latest episode of 48 Hours On ID on Investigation Discovery.

On April 14, 2013, police officers were dispatched to a condominium on Cowell Boulevard in Davis, California, for a welfare check on Northup, 87, and his partner, Maupin, 76.

When they arrived, they found the couple dead on their bed with multiple stab wounds to their bodies.

Two months after the murders, Marsh, a then-15-year-old student at Davis High School, was arrested on first-degree murder charges, after police received a tip from his best friend who claimed that Marsh was bragging about killing the elderly couple.

During a police interrogation, Marsh, who had been dubbed the American Red Cross hero at the age of 12 for saving his father’s life, confessed to murdering Northup and Maupin while they were sleeping.

Marsh stated that he entered the couples’ home through an unlocked window, and then stabbed them at least 60 times each with a knife before fleeing the scene.

He told investigators that he was looking for someone to kill that night as he had always fantasized about killing; he also had a strong interest in serial killers, such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. Marsh added that after entering Northup and Maupin’s home, he stood at their bedside for a few moments and watched them sleep.

Marsh said he was nervous, but at the same time, he was excited to have finally been able to kill. He went on to say that after stabbing the couple to death, he put a phone inside Maupin and a cup inside Northup in an effort to confuse investigators.

The teen claimed that he didn’t want to get caught, which is why he placed tape on the bottom of his shoes and wore gloves and a ski mask. Despite all of that, he left evidence behind: the murder weapon and bloody clothing.

In 2014, Marsh was tried as an adult and convicted of murdering Northup and Maupin. He was sentenced to 52 years to life in prison.

