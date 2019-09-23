Murders of lesbian couple Britney Cosby and Crystal Jackson by James Cosby detailed on Someone You Thought You Knew

The murders of Brittney Cosby and her girlfriend, Crystal Jackson, by James Cosby are detailed in the latest episode of Someone You Thought You Knew on Investigation Discovery.

At around 7:30 am on March 7, 2014, a man delivering beer to Fisherman’s Cove store on State Highway 87 near 7th Street on Bolivar Peninsula in Port Bolivar, Texas, discovered the bodies of Brittney and Jackson, both 24, near a dumpster.

Their remains were transported to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which revealed that Brittney died from blunt force trauma and that Jackson had been shot to death.

Relatives later held a candlelight vigil for Brittney and Jackson at the Metropolitan Community Church of Austin where investigators spoke with Britney’s father, James, who they said was acting suspiciously.

When they went to his home in Houston for an interview, they noticed blood on the door frame and sidewalk.

Officers later searched his home after obtaining a search warrant and discovered more blood inside. When the fingerprint on a shutter that was found at the crime scene matched James’ fingerprint, he was arrested.

He was charged with murder and two counts of tampering with evidence related to a corpse. James was booked into the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond.

Police learned through an investigation that on March 6, 2014, James flipped and bludgeoned his daughter, Brittney, to death at his home with a sharp-edge object, which caused her skull to fracture and split.

He then shot her girlfriend in the head while her 5-year-old daughter waited outside in their vehicle—a 2006 Kia Sorento.

James, a registered sex offender, and former convict, then put their bodies in the back of their vehicle and drove more than an hour to Port Bolivar, where he dumped their bodies near a dumpster.

Investigators said James ditched the vehicle in a parking lot in Houston and called his girlfriend to pick him up.

Although the motive for the killing is unknown, the victim’s relatives said he may have killed Britney and Jackson because he didn’t like the fact that they were lesbians.

In 2016, James was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Sign up now for your True Crime news alerts!

Someone You Thought You Knew — The Secrets You Keep, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.