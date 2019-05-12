Murder of Wendy Kae Robinson by Ricky Lee Adkins featured on On The Case with Paula Zahn

On The Case with Paula Zahn on Investigation Discovery will explore the case of 19-year-old Wendy Kae Robinson, who was murdered by Ricky Lee Adkins — but investigators believe that he may not have acted alone.

Robinson was a student at Weatherford Junior College in Weatherford, Texas, who was studying to be a teacher when she mysteriously disappeared while sunbathing at Lake Weatherford on July 8, 1987.

Four days later, her body was found near a gated entrance in the 500 block of Savage Lane in Parker County.According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, she’d had been tied up, raped and beaten to death with a rock.

Witnesses said they saw Robinson get inside a truck with three men. In 2006, more witnesses came forward, claiming that after Adkins was released from prison in 2002, he started bragging about raping and killing a woman at a lake in Weatherford with two of his cousins before getting rid of her body.

Although investigators received countless tips throughout the years, Robinson’s murder went unsolved for 29 years. It wasn’t until investigators received a tip in 2016 that they were led to Adkins, a registered sex offender.

Adkins was arrested at the home he shared with his girlfriend and booked into the Parker County Jail on a capital murder charge.

He pled no contest and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Robinson’s murder is an ongoing investigation as police officers do not believe Adkins was the only person involved in her murder, and they are seeking more information that will lead to more arrests.

On The Case With Paula Zahn — Cloud Of Darkness, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.