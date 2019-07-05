Murder in Music City on Investigation Discovery features the case of Veronica Bozza, who was murdered by a man, Cory Cotham, her estranged husband, Timothy Bozza, hired to kill her.

When Veronica’s new boyfriend, Brian Robinson, went to her home on New John Hagar Road in Hermitage, Tennessee, on August 29, 2010, he found the 39-year-old dead, lying in a pool of her own blood on the living room floor.

An autopsy indicated that she had been shot four times — two of those shots had struck her in the head.

Through an investigation, police officials learned that on the day of the murder, Timothy met with Veronica at a grocery store near St. Edward’s Church to pick up their 8-year-old son

When she drove away, he called Cotham, who was his friend and business partner, and told him it was done, essentially giving him the green light to go to Veronica’s home because their son was no longer in her care.

Cotham was nearby and followed Veronica home. Once there, a struggle ensued, and he ultimately shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said after Veronica filed for a divorce, she won custody of the couple’s son. That’s when Timothy offered Cotham $10,000 to kill her.

The following month, U.S. Marshals in Glasgow captured Cotham in Nashville. Two years later, he was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Timothy was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life.

Cotham and Timothy appealed their convictions, but it was denied.

Murder in Music City airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.