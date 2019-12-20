Murder of two cab drivers by Danielle Hudson and Chaz Blackshear: The Interrogator investigates modern day Bonnie and Clyde

In this case, two young murderers, described as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, spread fear across the taxi driving community in Houston, Texas, when they went on a violent crime spree in 2010.

On the night of October 12, 2010, cab driver, Mohammed Elsayed, was despatched by the Yellow Cab Company to a Chevron gas station in west Houston. It was the last fare he ever picked up; he was robbed and shot dead.

Only two nights later, the cab company received another request for a taxi to the same gas station at the same time. On this occasion driver, Blaise Nwokenaka, oblivious to what had happened two nights previously, proceeded to collect his fare and met the same fate as Elsayed.

The perpetrators were Danielle Hudson and Chaz Blackshear; the two 21-year-olds had been dating for just a few months when they started planning their crime spree. The plan was simple: call a cab, kill the driver, take the money, and burn the evidence.

Elsayed was shot in the head, and his body dumped in a drainage ditch. Two nights later, Nwokenaka, was shot several times in the back; his body was burned while still strapped into his cab.

Hudson and Blackshear were located and convicted on substantial evidence. Telephone recordings revealed Hudson’s voice calling for the cabs; a building’s surveillance video showed footage of Blackshear setting fire to Nwokenaka’s taxi. There were fingerprints and shell casings linking the pair to the crimes.

Both the victims were described as devoted family men who had strong work ethics. Nwokenaka’s wife sued the cab company for sending her husband to the gas station after the death of Elsayed.

Hudson had previous convictions for theft, which included serving jail time, whereas, Blackshear had previously picked up a conviction for marijuana possession.

Blackshear confessed to being the trigger man and received a sentence of life imprisonment without parole. Hudson received a 40-year sentence.

