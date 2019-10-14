Murder of Timothy ‘Tim’ Nance by Eve Nance, involving her sister, Tina Ewell, featured on Twisted Sisters

The murder of Timothy “Tim” Nance by his wife, Eve Nance, involving her sister, Tina Ewell, is featured in the latest episode of Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery.

On November 5, 2013, Eve contacted the Fond du Lac Police Department in Wisconsin and reported her husband missing. She claimed that Tim was last seen four days earlier.

Police learned through an investigation that Tim was the victim of a homicide and immediately suspected his wife and her sister.

On November 20, 2013, Eve and Ewell were arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of hiding/mutilating a corpse and obstructing.

Seven days later, Eve told investigators that she and her husband got into an altercation at their home on 10th Street over cheating allegations. Eve suspected her husband was cheating on her with multiple women.

At some time during the argument, Eve said she shot him. Afterward, she hid his body in a wooded area with the help of her sister.

The following day, police discovered Tim’s body near 101st and Bender on Milwaukee’s northwest side. An autopsy revealed that he had been shot twice in the head.

Eve’s charges were upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

In May 2016, Eve was sentenced to life in prison. After serving 25 years—20 years for murdering her husband with an additional five years for hiding his body—she would be able to petition for extended supervision.

About five months after Eve received her sentence, Ewell was found guilty of hiding a corpse as a party to the crime, helping a felon, and obstruction. She was sentenced to two years in the county jail and five years of probation.

If she violates her probation, she will then have to serve four years in prison.

Twisted Sisters — Blood In The Snow, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.