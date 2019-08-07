Murder of Tiffany Jenks by Daniel Bruynell featured on The Wonderland Murders

The murder of Tiffany Jenks by Daniel Bruynell is featured in the latest episode of The Wonderland Murders on Investigation Discovery.

Jenks was a 35-year-old former hydrologist with the Bonneville Power Administration who was found dead around 7:30 am on October 8, 2013, at the Blue Lake Regional Park off Marine Drive in Fairview, Oregon.

An autopsy performed by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head with a .357 handgun.

About a week later, police officials arrested three people, Bruynell, Michelle Worden-Brosey, and Joshua Robinett, in connection to the shooting death of Jenks.

Bruynell was charged with first-degree manslaughter, while Worden-Brosey and Robinett were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and altering the identification of a firearm.

While in police custody, Bruynell stated that he met up with Jenks in the parking lot of the Mystic nightclub in Portland. It was the first time that Bruynell, Worden-Brosey, and Robinett had met Jenks—who relatives said had been struggling with alcohol and drug addiction for years.

The foursome spent the night drinking and partying at several clubs in the area. At around 2 am, surveillance cameras captured Jenks getting into a dark-colored vehicle with Bruynell, Worden-Brosey, and Robinett.

They drove to the Blue Lake Regional Park. When they arrived, Robinett told investigators that he exited the vehicle to urinate and Worden-Brosey followed. They ended up having sex outside, and it was during that time that they heard Jenks and Bruynell arguing in the distance.

Robinett told investigators that Jenks’ behavior was odd, and she was yelling at them.

It is unclear if Robinett’s account of what happened is true as the trio gave detectives different stories.

However, a woman who lived in the area told officers that she heard a gunshot between 2:30 am and 3 am, but it is unknown if that was the shot that killed Jenks.

Bruynell later admitted to police that he murdered Jenks at the park, but he has never given a reason why he would shoot a woman he didn’t know.

In December 2015, Bruynell pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Worden-Brosey and Robinett were sentenced to one year in prison.

The Wonderland Murders — Deadly Decision, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.