Theresa Lockhart was murdered by her husband Christopher, who later confessed in a sucide note. Investigation Discovery’s See No Evil examines this tragic case.

Theresa, 44, went missing on May 18, 2017, and was never seen alive again.

The high school teacher was initially thought to have left the home she shared with her husband Christopher at around 10 p.m. Theresa was reported missing the next day, when she failed to turn up for work.

Theresa’s car was found several miles from her home, but there was no sign of the popular educator.

Police soon mounted an intensive search, with many members of the close-nit community and school getting involved.

However, they had little luck and nobody she knew had heard anything from her since the disappearance.

By July Detectives began to suspect that Christopher might have something to do with his wife disappearance. He’d not been particularly helpful with the search and had failed on several occasions to provide them with the information they were looking for.

He’d also singularly failed to ever chase them on up on how the investigation was progressing, something they viewed as unusual.

In October of the same year there was a dramatic breakthrough in the case, when Christopher committed suicide and left a note confessing to the murder.

He described how the pair had argued and how he’d snapped and then murdered his wife. He explained that the next day he’d buried the body in a shallow grave in the Allegan Game Area.

Christopher also said in his note that he regretted killing Theresa and that he hoped her relatives would forgive him.

Theresa’s body was found using a map Christopher had drawn and an examination of her body revealed she’d probably been strangled to death.

Theresa’s sister posted on Facebook at the time saying: “My heart is breaking that a special life has been taken away but we now have closure as to what and when. Chris did one good deed before he died and that was to tell us where we could find Theresa.”



See No Evil – The Lady Vanishes airs at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.