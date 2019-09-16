Murder of Theresa Fowler-Straight by Betty Jo Fowler featured on Twisted Sisters

The murder of Theresa Fowler-Straight by her sister-in-law, Betty Jo Fowler, is featured in the latest episode of Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery.

On July 26, 2010, Straight, 39, went to the American Legion Post on Veterans Drive off of Malabar Road in Palm Bay, Florida, with her boyfriend, Kevin Curtis, her brother, Lonnie Fowler, and his wife to play pool and sing karaoke.

They were all having a good time until Straight noticed Betty Jo, then 31, flirting with the DJ. When she confronted her, an argument ensued that continued into the parking lot.

Betty Jo, who had several alcoholic beverages at the time, then got into her vehicle—a Dodge Caravan—and struck Straight, Lonnie, and Kevin as she was pulling out. Before fleeing the scene, she deliberately ran over Straight again, which was captured on surveillance camera.

She returned to the scene after Lonnie and Curtis convinced her to come back and pick them up. Instead of seeking medical aid for Straight, they spent the next 45 minutes driving to Betty Jo’s house.

Lonnie and Curtis then went to Palm Bay Hospital, where Straight was pronounced dead.

They told doctors and nurses that they were hit by an unknown vehicle to protect Betty Jo. When police viewed the surveillance footage of the incident, they saw Lonnie and Curtis standing around the victim while on their cell phones, but none of them were calling 911.

Betty Jo, Lonnie, and Curtis were later arrested.

Lonnie and Curtis were charged with obstruction, tampering with evidence, and giving a false statement to police.

Betty Jo was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, and driving without a license.

Betty Jo was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison. She is set to be released from the Gadsden Correctional Facility in 2020.

Twisted Sisters — Drowning In Despair, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.