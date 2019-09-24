The murder of Tawnee Baird by Victoria Mendoza is highlighted in the latest episode of Web Of Lies on Investigation Discovery.

At around 1 am on October 18, 2014, deputies with the Ogden Police Department were dispatched to a parking lot at 2484 East Avenue in West Ogden, Utah, after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they discovered Baird inside the vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face, neck, and chest. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the 21-year-old dead at the scene.

Mendoza, 22, admitted to stabbing Baird, who was her girlfriend of five years, while they were driving on Interstate 15.

She told police that they were on their way home in Holladay, Utah, after visiting friends in Ogden when they got into an argument. Mendoza said she lost it, pulled out a knife from her pocket, and began stabbing Baird 46 times as she was driving.

Mendoza then pulled into a parking lot and called a relative, who rushed to the scene and dialed 911.

Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail, where she was held without bond. She was charged with first-degree felony murder.

Family members described Baird and Mendoza’s relationship as violent as they would often get into physical fights, but they said the couple would make up afterward—Baird and Mendoza were inseparable.

On November 10, 2015, Mendoza pled guilty to stabbing her girlfriend to death, and she was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

The Board of Pardons determined that Mendoza would not get the opportunity for a parole hearing until after she has served almost 24 years in the Utah State Prison.

Before the hearing, she will undergo a psychological evaluation, including a number of assessments to ensure the community will not be at risk upon her release.

