Murder of Tara Lynn Grant by her husband, Stephen Grant, spotlighted on Betrayed

The murder of Tara Lynn Grant by her husband, Stephen Grant, is spotlighted in the latest episode of Betrayed on Investigation Discovery.

On February 9, 2007, Tara vanished without a trace, but it wasn’t until five days later, on Valentine’s Day, that Stephen reported the 34-year-old missing.

Stephen told police that in the days leading up to her disappearance, he and Tara got into a heated argument at their home in Macomb County, Michigan, about her job, which required her to travel a lot.

Afterward, he claimed to have overheard her talking on the phone with someone saying, “I’ll meet you at the end of the driveway” before he saw her drive away in her vehicle.

He told police that he didn’t report her missing sooner because she had disappeared before, and he assumed she would return.

Stephen’s story began to crumble when officers searched his home.

When Macomb County police arrived, he fled the scene.

Stephen knew they’d soon stumble upon a gruesome discovery that could land him behind bars for the rest of his life.

While rummaging through the couple’s home, investigators found a portion of Tara’s body — her torso — hidden in a plastic bag in the garage.

Police went in search of Stephen. He was found at Michigan’s Wilderness State Park after police officials tracked a call that was made to his sister via cell phone.

Stephen had spent two days in the freezing cold and had to be airlifted to Northern Michigan Hospital to be treated for frostbite and hypothermia.

While he was receiving treatment, he confessed to the murder of Tara. Stephen told investigators that an argument with his wife turned violent after she slapped and belittled him.

Tara was the breadwinner in the family. After graduating from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in business, she began working at Washington Group International, where her career skyrocketed.

Stephen was a stay-at-home dad, caring for their two children. He went on to say that he strangled Tara to death before dismembering her body and concealing portions of it in their home. The rest of her remains were found near Stoney Creek Metro Park.

His confession was also handwritten, which was viewed in court. Stephen was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 to 80 years in prison. All his attempts to appeal were denied.

Betrayed — Beware The Au Pair, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.