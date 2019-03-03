6-year-old Sierra Newbold was kidnapped and murdered by Terry Lee Black. Investigation Discovery’s On the Case with Paula Zahn features the case.

At around 3:05am on June 26, 2012, Black entered Newbold’s home in West Jordan, Utah, through a sliding glass door and kidnapped her from her bedroom.

He was captured on a home security camera carrying the child away about eight minutes later.

Three days after Newbold’s abduction, her body was found in a canal. Police said she had been sexually assaulted before she was strangled to death and thrown in a canal.

An investigation led to Black’s arrest and he was charged with capital murder, child kidnapping, and rape of a child.

Authorities stated that DNA evidence matched DNA found on Newbold’s body. They also found soot and debris on Black’s clothing that matched the field where Newbold’s clothes were found.

Black was initially deemed incompetent to stand trial after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

However, after being medicated with antipsychotic medication and antidepressants at the Utah State Hospital, where he was committed in 2015, he was able to stand trial in 2017.

After accepting an Alford plea to the criminal charges, Black was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

