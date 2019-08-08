The murder of Sharmon Jay Intili by her ex-boyfriend, Mark Aaron Brierley, is featured in the latest episode of Primal Instinct on Investigation Discovery.

On November 23, 2016, detectives were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of E. Grand Boulevard between 10th and S. Howard Streets in Corona, California, after receiving a frantic 911 call from a 17-year-old girl claiming to have found her mother unresponsive inside their home at around 7 pm.

When emergency first responders arrived, they tried desperately to save the 46-year-old mother of two but to no avail as she never regained consciousness. She was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Police learned through an investigation that Intili had broken up with her boyfriend just two weeks before her death. Friends and co-workers told investigators that she thought he was stalking her, which is why she changed the locks to her residence.

Brierley, then 42, immediately became a suspect. On June 15, 2017, he was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail on suspicion of homicide. He was held on a $3 million bond.

Police officials stated that Brierley initially didn’t want to discuss his ex-girlfriend’s murder, but after several days of sitting in a jail cell, he was willing to talk.

Brierley made a full confession, telling investigators that when Intili returned home from grocery shopping for Thanksgiving, he followed her inside and stabbed her to death before fleeing the scene. He hid the knife in a nearby bush.

When Brierley’s ex-wife and the mother of his two children learned of Intili’s death, she contacted Brierley, who told her he was sorry. He later stated that he didn’t mean to kill Intili—but just snapped.

In November 2017, Brierley pled guilty to murdering Intili, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

