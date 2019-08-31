The murder of Scott Dell by his estranged wife, Cherrylle Dell, is detailed in the latest episode of The Case That Haunts Me on Investigation Discovery.

In December 1995, Scott was found dead in his home in Killaloe, Ontario, Canada, from ethylene glycol poisoning.

Authorities ruled the 44-year-old’s death a suicide, after learning he had consumed a half bottle of white wine, Piat d’Or bottle, that was laced with anti-freeze.

Chereylle told investigators that she and Scott were talking on the phone for hours before his death, reminiscing about their relationship and talking about getting back together.

However, an investigation revealed that although Scott may indeed have wanted to get back with his wife, she had other more sinister plans. She was only on the phone with Scott to talk him into drinking the wine, which he thought was homemade, and to prevent him from seeking medical attention when he became sick.

Murder of Pasquale Del Sordo and Charlisa Clark with baseball bat by Carl Hall spotlighted on The... Related posts you might like

Scott’s speech began to slur, and he eventually hung up the phone and walked to his upstairs bedroom to lay down, but he didn’t make it. He collapsed on the floor and slipped into a coma. By the time someone arrived at his farmhouse, he was found dead in a fetal position.

What Scott didn’t know was that while he was sitting at his desk, talking to his wife on the phone, his heart and lungs were failing from a lethal ingredient his wife had snuck into his bottle of wine.

Investigators said Cherrylle lost custody of their three children and wanted Scott out of the picture so she could get the children back. Just several months before Scott’s death, witnesses stated that she talked about wanting him dead.

According to several testimonies, Cherrylle had thoughts about hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

In 2001, she was found guilty of first-degree murder. She was later sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 25 years.

After serving 15 years in prison, Cherrylle submitted a Faint Hope application in hopes of getting an early parole, but a judge denied her request.

Sign up now for your True Crime news alerts!

The Case That Haunts Me — Permission To Die, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.