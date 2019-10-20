Murder of Samuel ‘Sam’ Poss by Dakota Lamar White and Brandon Warren featured on Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall

The murder of Samuel “Sam’ Poss by Dakota Lamar White and Brandon Warren is featured in the latest episode of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery.

Poss was an 18-year-old student at Perry High School in Perry, Georgia, who played the drums in the school’s marching band. After graduation, he planned to join the military.

However, his dreams were taken away on October 15, 2016. He was found dead in a wooded area in Houston County — it was an area used for dumping trash — just several days after he was reported missing.

An autopsy revealed that Poss died from strangulation. He also suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso area.

Poss’ mother later went to the police and stated that she was informed that White told his aunt that Poss was dead during the time he went missing.

When law enforcement officers questioned White, then 17, he admitted that he and his friend, Warren, killed Poss. He then led police to the murder weapons.

Warren and White were arrested and booked into the Houston County Jail and held without bond.

They were charged with felony murder, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

White testified against Warren. He told the court that they made a suicide pact, but before killing themselves, they wanted to know what it was like to kill someone first.

So, they chose to kill Poss because he was known as a nice guy who would do anything you asked him to do, and he was very helpful.

On the night he went missing, White lured him out of his house by asking him to help him with computer-game coding as Poss was known as a computer whiz.

Pos agreed to help. He left his home and got in the vehicle with White and Warren. White said he then strangled Poss while Warren stabbed him to death.

Warren claimed that he initially didn’t think White was serious about killing Poss, and at one point, he tried to seek help. He added that he eventually went through with the stabbing out of fear that he would have been killed instead.

In 2018, White and Warren were found guilty of murdering Poss. They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Warren is now seeking a new trial.

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall — Driven To Murder, airs at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.