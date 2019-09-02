The murder of Rebecca “Becky” Sutton by Philip Lynn Dodd is featured in the latest episode of Extreme Measures on Investigation Discovery.

At around 11 pm on March 20, 2003, Sutton was at her home in Hollister, Missouri, speaking to her friend on the phone about an incident that took place earlier that night.

She told her friend that she kicked a man at her home after he tried to kiss her several times. When he refused to leave, the 19-year-old said she had to threaten to call 911, after which then he complied.

That was the last time anyone heard from Sutton. Relatives reported her missing after they arrived at her home the following morning and found her 3-year-old son outside alone, and Sutton was nowhere to be found.

Law enforcement officers questioned several people, including Sutton’s ex-boyfriend who told them that the name of the man who tried to kiss Sutton at her apartment was Philip Dodd.

During an interview, Dodd told detectives that he was working at the Lone Star Restaurant at the time Sutton went missing, but they later uncovered that he arrived to work late.

In February 2004, two hikers discovered skeletal remains in the Mark Twain National Forest that were later identified as Sutton, but how she died and how she ended up at the forest remained a mystery for nearly a decade.

In March 2013, Dodd confessed to killing Sutton. He told police that he went to Sutton’s home in hopes of getting high and having sex with her.

When she rejected his advances, he strangled her to death before transporting her body to the Mark Twain National Forest and hiding her under a rock.

Dodd then drove to a construction site and burned her pillow, pillow top, sheets, and other items containing his DNA. Afterward, he said he went to a car wash to clean his vehicle and to get rid of his floor mats.

As a part of the plea deal, his first-degree murder charges were amended to murder in the second degree.

In 2014, a judge in Taney County Circuit Court sentenced Dodd to life in prison.

Extreme Measures — Don’t You Be My Neighbor, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.