The murder of Rannita “Nunu” Williams by her former boyfriend, Johnathan Robinson, is featured in the latest episode of Web Of Lies on Investigation Discovery.

On the morning of April 12, 2018, Robinson, then 36, kicked down the front door of Williams’ home at 1301 Natalie St. in Shreveport, Louisiana, and held her hostage with a semi-automatic rifle.

Robinson then forced the 27-year-old mother of three to go on Facebook Live and apologize to his new girlfriend, Sharika Taylor, of Houston, Texas, for making fun of her.

After she apologized, the three-minute video showed Robinson pointing the rifle in her direction. Williams screamed, “stop Johnathan, stop Johnathan” before he opened fire.

Williams, who worked as a hairdresser and interior designer, was struck multiple times in the knee, torso, and upper body area.

Murder of Chelsea Martinez by Jason Nisbit featured on Web Of Lies Related posts you might like

Jamarsay Williams, the victim’s brother, was also in the home at the time of the incident, but he managed to make an escape and called 911 for help.

When police arrived at the scene around 10:53 am, Robinson shot nearly 30 rounds—striking one officer in the forearm—during an 80-minute standoff.

Police returned fire, which struck Robinson and his vehicle. He then surrendered.

Robinson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he was held on a $2.5 million bond.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Williams was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Robinson told investigators that he woke up that morning with the intent of killing his former girlfriend and having a shootout with officers.

To avoid the death penalty, Robinson pled guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

