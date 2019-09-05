Murder of Randall Ferguson by his wife, Angela Ferguson, featured on The Lies That Bind

The murder of Randall “Randy” Ferguson by his wife, Angela Ferguson, is featured on The Lies That Bind on Investigation Discovery.

On March 23, 2006, Angela called 911 to report her husband missing. She stated that he never returned to their South Hill home in Washington after they got into an argument.

Two days later, law enforcement officers found Randy’s body inside the trunk of his vehicle, a 1990 Dodge Intrepid, that had been rolled down an embankment south of Gig Harbor, about 8 miles northwest of his home.

The 45-year-old Boeing Co. machinists had been shot to death.

Angela denied having anything to do with her husband’s death, telling a local news station that she couldn’t imagine life without her husband and that she had no idea what had happened to him.

However, when police found blood and a spent shell casing in the home they shared, she confessed to killing him.

She told investigators that after they got into an argument at their home, she went outside and retrieved a gun from the trunk of their car. Angela went on to say that when she threatened to shoot her husband of five years, the gun accidentally went off.

Angela then woke up her children, Claude Walz and Lisa Marie Walz, from a previous marriage and asked them to help her move Randy’s body to the trunk of his car.

Prosecutors said Angela drove the vehicle over an embankment and scattered items to make it look like a robbery that led to a homicide.

In 2007, Angela pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison.

Claude and Lisa were also arrested in connection with Randy’s death. They were charged with first-degree counts of rendering criminal assistance to which they pled guilty.

The siblings avoided jail time and were sentenced to community service due to a state law that protects people who assist a family member with a murder.

The Lies That Bind — Warning Signs, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.