Murder of Rachele Tyburski by her mother, Janet Tybursk, highlighted on Twisted Sisters

The murder of Rachele Tyburski by her mother, Janet Tyburski, is highlighted on Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery.

On March 15, 2015, while a man was taking pictures near his property, he found a partially clothed body next to a pile of snow in a field on Victory Lane in North Ridgeville, Ohio, and he immediately notified police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the discolored body was that of a woman, and she had signs of trauma to her head and chest. They believed it was the result of a struggle before she died.

Her remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which determined she had been strangled to death. However, the pathologist was unable to make a positive identification.

Police then released images of the woman to the media in hopes that someone would recognize her. It didn’t take long for her family to identify her as Rachele Tyburski.

She was a 26-year-old mother who lived in Lakewood with her mother, Janet. Rachele suffered from bipolar disorder, and things grew increasingly worse after the death of her father, who died in a car accident in 1999.

His death left Janet to raise three children on her own, and it also put a strain on her relationship with Rachele, who family members said would at times become violent.

When investigators questioned Janet about Rachele’s death, she initially told them that she didn’t know anything about it. She added that the last time she saw Rachele was when she left to hang out with a group of friends.

Several weeks later, police arrested Janet at her home when interviews and a surveillance camera linked her to Rachele’s death.

While in police custody, she confessed to suffocating her daughter to death at their home on March 13, 2015. Janet left her body in the home for two days until she asked her other daughter, Hannah Tyburski, who was a 19-year-old student at Oberlin College at the time, to help move Rachele’s body to a field.

Hannah was arrested a week after her mother’s arrest. She was charged with abuse of a corpse in which she pled guilty. A judge suspended the 90-day jail time and ordered her to pay a $750 fine.

In 2017, Janet took a plea deal in exchange for her aggravated murder charge to be dropped. She then pled guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Janet was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

