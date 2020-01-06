Murder of Rachel DelTondo remains unsolved despite numerous leads: 48 Hours on ID is on the case

48 Hours on ID looks at the murder of Rachael DelTondo, a case that remains unsolved and surrounded by controversy. DelTondo was shot dead in May 2018 on Mother’s Day in her parent’s driveway in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. The 33-year-old teacher was shot at least ten times.

Despite there being numerous leads in the case, it has remained unsolved with little investigative work being done. The Aliquippa police department has been accused of being dysfunctional, incompetent, and even corrupt.

The police department, which is allegedly underfunded and understaffed, had three chiefs in the space of a week following her murder, which gives an insight into the problems facing this organization.

The first possible lead was former student Sheldon Jeter who police suspect might have had relations with DelTondo in 2016. The two were caught in a steamed-up car together when Jeter was just 17-years-old.

The pair denied having sexual relations. DelTondo’s mother has said she thought the young man was obsessed with her daughter, and police believe he texted her minutes before the murder.

A second suspect was Rachel’s long term fiance, Frank Catroppa; their wedding had been called off in October 2017 after a long relationship. Catroppa argues that he had spent the night with his new girlfriend.

A further avenue worth investigation was the fact the teacher was supposedly cooperating with state police regarding an investigation into corruption within the police department. According to Rachel’s mother, she was “deathly afraid of the police.”

She is known to have received death threats, including a text stating that she wouldn’t live beyond 2018.

The case has been plagued with sluggish investigating and a scandal-hit police department, meanwhile, Rachel’s killer remains at large.

Details of the case can be seen on 48 Hours on ID at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.