Rachael Anderson was murdered by her estranged husband, Charles Capone. The latest episode of Hometown Homicide on Investigation Discovery features this case of a marriage turning deadly.

Anderson was a 40-year-old mother of four who went missing on April 16, 2010.

An investigation revealed that Anderson was in the midst of filing for a divorce from her husband when he lured her to his business, an auto repair shop, in Moscow, Idaho, where he drugged and killed her.

Capone was arrested on first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He claimed he was innocent of the crime, but his friend David Stone testified that he said he saw Capone strangle his wife to death.

Stone stated that he helped him wrap Anderson’s body in a tarp before discarding it in the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge into the Snake River near Clarkston.

Authorities made several attempts to locate Anderson’s body in the Snake River but to no avail.

In 2014, a jury deliberated for several hours before they found Capone guilty of murdering his wife, along with other charges: failure to notify a coroner or law enforcement officer of a death and conspiracy to commit murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Capone requested a new trial, but it was rejected.

Stone pled guilty to failing to report a dead body to authorities. He was sentenced to no more than seven years in prison.

Anderson’s body has never been found.

