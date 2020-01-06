Savage murder of pregnant Cherrish Allbright by baby’s father, Brad Smith investigated on The Night That Didn’t End

In a particularly savage case, the bodies of Cherrish Allbright and her unborn child were found in an unmarked grave in Arkansas in December 2105. She had been shot in the back with an arrow and had received two blunt-force impacts to the back of her head.

It later transpired that she was murdered by the unborn child’s father, Brad Hunter Smith, who enlisted his friends Jonathan Guenther and Joshua Brown to help him with the crime.

In November, Allbright had informed Smith that she was pregnant with his child. In the following weeks, Smith had made numerous comments to family, friends, and colleagues that he needed help with her murder.

Guenther and Brown agreed to help him, and a plan was hatched. Brown called Allbright under the pretext of wanting to smoke marijuana. Brown took the victim to a field where Guenther and Smith were hiding behind some trees.

Smith then shot Allbright in the back with a crossbow bolt. At this point, she was still alive and attempted to escape, but Smith struck her twice in the back of the head with a baseball bat, which caused her death. The trio then transported her corpse to a gravesite behind Smith’s home.