The murder of Sgt. Roger Lamar Motley by Lynda Lyon Block and George Sibley is detailed in an episode of Shattered on Investigation Discovery.

On October 4, 1993, Motley arrived at a Walmart in Opelika, Alabama, to retrieve items for the Opelika Police Department when a woman stopped him and told him that a child mouthed the words “help me” as she was walking by.

The boy was inside of a Ford Mustang in the parking lot with a man, who was later identified as Sibley.

Motley approached the car and asked Sibley to provide his license. Instead of doing so, he pulled out a gun and shot him. Motley returned fire as he ran back to his patrol car to call for help.

Sibley’s partner, Block, who was on a payphone at the time, walked up to Motley’s car and began shooting her 9 mm handgun, emptying her 14-round clip.

Emergency first responders transported Motley to East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to the shooting, Sibley, Block, and her 9-year-old son, Gordon, had been on the road for a month, fleeing from assault charges in Orlando, Florida, where they were originally from.

They were only in Opelika to make a phone call.

Sibley and Block then fled the scene, but they were apprehended on Wire Road — not before a long standoff with police officers.

Block told investigators that Motley was a bad cop who would often beat his wife. She added that there had been multiple complaints about his behavior. However, there was no evidence to back up her claim and his wife told police that he’s never abused her.

Sibley and Block were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.

On May 10, 2002, Block was executed at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, while Sibley was executed on August 4, 2005.

