Murder of Patricia Mery by Anne Trovato, involving Carmella Magnetti, is highlighted on True Conviction

True Conviction on Investigation Discovery will highlight the case of 59-year-old Patricia Mery, who was murdered by her daughter, Anne Trovato, with the help of Carmella Magnetti.

On Mother’s Day, May 14, 2006, police officers were dispatched to Mery’s home in Ossining, New York, a day after an anonymous caller asked child protective services to check on a child at the resident. Apparently, they believed the child was being abused.

When officers arrived at her home, they found Mery dead on the living room floor with a plastic bag wrapped around her head. The high school Spanish teacher had been beaten with a metal bat and stabbed 24 times.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested Trovato. She was booked into the Westchester County jail without bail.

Investigators said Trovato and her mother didn’t have the best relationship. At the time of the killing, Mery was attempting to get more visitation with her 3-year-old granddaughter. However, Trovato believed that her mother was mentally unstable and was plotting to kidnap her daughter.

Trovato was tried and convicted of murdering her mother. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Magnetti, who was Trovato’s friend and roommate, was also arrested in connection with Mery’s murder. Prosecutors said she drove Trovato to Mery’s house and helped get rid of her friend’s bloody clothing. She also lied to police to support Trovato’s phony alibi.

She was convicted of two counts of hindering prosecution in the first degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Magnetti received two to seven years in prison.

