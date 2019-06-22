The murder of Maria Stoian by her husband, Stefan Stoian, is featured in the latest episode of 20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide on Investigation Discovery.

On June 3, 2015, police officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 7500 block of East 121st Place in Thornton, Colorado, after receiving a 911 call from a 16-year-old girl named Selena Stoian, claiming she found her mother dead in their home and her father was missing.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Maria laying in her bed with a blood-soaked pillow over her face. The cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Police identified the victim’s husband as the suspect, and he was arrested two days after the murder in Sparks, Nevada, where he’ fled and checked into a hotel under a fake name.

Stefan was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and domestic violence.

An investigation revealed that the couple had been having trouble with their marriage, and Maria thought her husband was going to take their money. So she transferred $222,000 into a new account in her name. When Stefan found out what she’d done, they got into a heated argument.

Stefan told police that he was arguing with his wife when he accidentally shot her, but officials said Maria was killed while she was asleep.

Following a trial in 2016, a jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Stefan guilty of murdering his wife. He was sentenced to life in prison.

20/20 on ID Presents: Homicide — Murder He Wrote, airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.