The murder of Lucie Turmel by Ryan Jason Love is highlighted in the latest episode of The Case That Haunts Me on Investigation Discovery.

Turmel was a 23-year-old taxi driver in Banff, Alberta, Canada, who was found dead in the middle of a residential street on the night of May 17, 1990. She had been stabbed to death.

The murder weapon—a hunting knife—was found in a nearby driveway, and blood that did not belong to the victim was found inside her vehicle.

Turmel’s murder remained a cold case for nearly two years until police received a tip from Love’s roommate, who stated that the hunting knife belonged to Love.

An officer went undercover and collected a sample of his DNA, and it matched the fingerprints found on the knife and the blood in Turmel’s car.

After Love, who was 18 at the time, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, he confessed to killing Turmel.

He said he flagged down Turmel’s taxi with the intention of robbing her as he needed money for a family reunion. When they got to a dark area, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Turmel 17 times in the face and neck.

Love accidentally cut himself as he was killing Turmel, and he bled in her vehicle. He then threw the knife in a driveway and drove off in her taxi cab.

He later abandoned it at a dead-end street before stealing less than $130 from the victim.

In 1994, he was found guilty of murdering Turmel and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After serving 18 years, he was released on parole under strict conditions by The Parole Board of Canada. His release conditions include not being able to use any recreational drugs or consume alcohol. Additionally he is forbidden for having any contact with Turmel’s family and he has to continue counseling.

The Case That Haunts Me — Mystery In the Mountains, airs at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.