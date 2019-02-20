The drug-fueled murder of Louise Dickey by 26-year-old Cory L. King is the subject of the latest episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery.

On March 29, 2016, Dickey’s neighbors contacted her daughter, Miranda Rice, after noticing her vehicle was missing from her home all day.

At around 5:30pm, Rice went to Dickey’s home in Independence, Missouri, and found her blood-covered body in her bathtub.

Dickey, 63, had been stabbed to death.

An investigation led to King’s arrest later that day. He was found at a motel on Missouri 350 Highway near the Kansas City-Raytown border.

Police charged King with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

King was Dickey’s neighbor, who would often go to her home to help her with chores. She was on disability for osteoporosis, which led to her having a metal hip and shoulder.

Police said he admitted to killing Dickey after they got into an argument.

King said he wanted to sleep on her couch, but she didn’t want him to because he was under the influence of marijuana and Xanax.

He grabbed a box cutter and slit her throat before carrying her upstairs to her bathroom, where he stabbed her repeatedly with a fixed-blade knife.

Before fleeing the scene, King stole her vehicle, debit card, prescription pills, and her cell phone.

He drove to a nearby store and tried to use Dickey’s debit card but was unsuccessful. That’s when he used her cell phone to call a friend to pick him up, which was captured on surveillance footage.

In 2018, King was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

