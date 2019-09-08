The murder of Lorraine Hendricks by Florida Highway Patrol trooper Timothy Harris is spotlighted on Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery.

In March 1990, Hendricks, 43, of Jacksonville, Florida, was reported missing after her abandoned vehicle—a 1982 silver Honda Accord—with all of her possessions still inside was found along I-95 in northern Indian River County.

There was no sign of car trouble or a struggle; therefore, investigators believed she may have been taken by someone she knew or a police officer.

After several days of searching for Hendricks, her decomposed body was found under a brush pile.

Four weeks after Hendricks was found dead, Harris—who was 32 at the time—confessed to killing her. He told investigators that on March 4, 1990, he pulled Hendricks over for wearing headphones while driving on I-95.

Hendricks was on her way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to see her 6-year-old daughter.

After pulling her over, Harris said they started talking about families and divorce, which ultimately led to them having sex in a wooded area nearby.

During intercourse, Harris told detectives that Hendricks became afraid when he started calling her Sandy, his estranged wife, and asking why she was divorcing him.

Hendricks assured him that she wasn’t his wife, but he proceeded to push her face into the dirt and pin her arms back. Harris then strangled her to death with her own underwear.

He told investigators that Hendricks’ murder was the result of a mental breakdown after his wife filed for a divorce and moved out of the home with their two children.

The eight-year FHP veteran pled guilty to first-degree murder.

In September 1990, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years in prison.

Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall — Vanishing On I-95, airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.